Priscilla was born on August 31, 1926 to George and Miriam Mandalian in Providence, Rhode Island. She was a 10th generation descendent of John and Priscilla Alden, Mayflower Pilgrims.



She grew up in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. She attended Brown University, then worked in Boston.



She met and married James Thomas Morse, in 1955, in Brookline, Massachusetts. His profession led them to Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Evanston, Illinois; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; and Ellensburg before arriving in Sequim, in 1978.



Her husband predeceased her in 1979. Her brother, George, died in 1941; sister, Ruth, died in 2011, and her sister, Lucille died in 2016. Priscilla's son, David, died in 2007.



Priscilla's activities included membership in hospital guilds; most recently in the Sequim Dungeness Hospital Guild since 1978. She was a member of several bridge clubs, including Cards for Cardiacs.



She was active at the Church of St. Joseph where she was a member of the choir, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and served as Parish Secretary in the 1980s. She was also a member of Port Angeles Community Chorus serving on the Symphony Board.



Survivors are her beloved family; daughter, Sarah Morse Buchert of Coos Bay, Oregon; grandchildren, Dan Morse and Christi-Anne (Morse) Anton of Port Angeles, Tom Grotjan and Kate (Grotjan) Woods of Sequim. She has three great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.



She died September 29th. A private service will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations, in her name, may be made to Sequim Dungeness Hospital Guild and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.



