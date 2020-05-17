Port Angeles resident, Cliff Miller, passed away April 7, 2020. He was 69 years old. Cliff was laid to rest in Canon City, Colorado, on April 11, 2020.



Cliff and his wife Teri moved to Port Angeles in March of 2000.



Cliff was a corporate pilot that flew out of Boeing Field from 2000 until 2017 when the plane was transferred to Payne Field in Everett.



Cliff's piloting career spanned more than 40 years, from single engines to the Challenger 604. His love of flying and Harley Davidson motorcycles as well as restoring old cars were Cliff's life-long joys.



Cliff retired in July, 2015 and enjoyed his many friends and neighbors as well as his hobbies until they moved to Orlando, Florida, in 2018.



Cliff is survived by his wife, Teri; his two sons, Major Seth Miller of the U.S. Army and Jesse Miller, former member of the U.S. Air Force; as well as seven wonderful grandchildren.



Cliff was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Kelly Miller of Fallbrook, California.



If desired, please donate to Hospice, or Dementia research in memory of Cliff.

