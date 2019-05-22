Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Gordon Rush. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Samaritan Village Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph passed away after a brief illness. He resided for the last five years in Hughson, California. Before that, he was an active aqua-farmer on Marrowstone Island, near Port Townsend. When he was not busy raising oysters, mussels, and clams for customers and restaurants, in the Seattle area, Ralph enjoyed fishing and travel with his wife, Anne. Ralph enjoyed shooting and shot in practical pistol competitions, even into his 90's.



One of nine children of Lillian (Reffley) and Robin Rush, Ralph was born in Tehama, Nebraska, and traveled with the family as Robin set up YMCA's all over the Midwest and West. The family eventually settled in North Hollywood and then in Fresno. Ralph graduated from Hollywood High, in 1940, and lettered in Track.



A World War II veteran, Ralph enlisted, in 1942, and was trained as a photographic specialist to develop gun camera film for the Army Air Corps. Later, he served as a reconnaissance scout in the 355 Regiment of the 89th Infantry Division, Part of Patton's 3rd Army. Notably, Ralph was the first allied soldier into Ohrdruf (Germany), the first concentration camp liberated by the allies. He wrote about the experience and was interviewed for documentaries, including the film: 16 Photographs at Ohrdruf.



After the war, Ralph attended Oregon State University, earning a degree in Agricultural Economy, in 1948. Ralph married Irene Davies, of Salinas, in 1949. They had three children; Diane, John, and Janice. Ralph married Anne Jones, in 1974. Anne had two children, Mike Jones and Cheryl Jones Bohley.



During the 1950's, Ralph worked as a farm advisor for the UC Extension Service at Berkeley and for the Farm Bureau Federation. In the 1960's and '70's, Ralph was a principal in the Walnut Marketing Board, in San Mateo, until he developed a successful business raising Christmas trees. Ralph always thought of himself as a farmer.



Ever the entrepreneur, Ralph raised Christmas trees in the SF Bay Area. He innovated this business by planting suburban tree farms under PG&E rights-of-way, in San Ramon and near Moffet Field, on land that was considered unusable for most other things. Later, he raised Christmas trees with Anne and his daughter, Cheryl, and son-in-law, Carl Bohley, at Sand Hill road, on Stanford University property.



Anne and Ralph lived in the Bay Area for a time, but fell in love with Marrowstone Island, in Washington, during a vacation. They bought land on the island, built a home next to the water and lived on Marrowstone, from 1978 until Anne's death, in 2008. Ralph and Anne were part of the political action committee: Water For Marrowstone. Ralph stayed on the island for a few years, but at the age of 91, he realized that he could not keep up the property and he moved back to California, to Samaritan Village in Hughson.



Ralph Rush is survived by his brother, Robin Rush; his children, Diane Padovani, John Rush, Janice Mendenhall, Cheryl Jones Bohley, and Michael Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Ralph's Life is being planned for late summer or early fall, in Nordland.

