A Sequim couple, married 69 years, passed away within two days of each other.



Ramona Arlene (Simpson) Evers, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away on October 13, 2019, at the age of 86, in Sequim.



Born to Helen Lucille Thrasher and Timothy Ray Simpson, on June 25, 1933, in Custer, South Dakota.



Ramona graduated from high school in Cusick, Washington, where she met and eventually married Glenn Otis Evers.



They raised four sons: Timothy, Tommy, Tracy and Toby, in Quincy. Ramona began her banking career and Glenn managed the Quincy Moose Lodge.



They left for Alaska, in 1970, and spent the next 30 years there; Ramona working in the banking industry at First Interstate Bank, Key Bank and Northrim Bancorp, Inc. She was highly admired and respected.



In Alaska, Glenn worked and retired from the Municipality of Anchorage as an Inspector.



Ramona's hobbies included reading, crocheting beautiful blankets, tablecloths and doilies.



They enjoyed country music and made several trips to Branson, Missouri.



They were both avid basketball and baseball fans. Their sons played basketball in school so they were involved. They also enjoyed the Seattle Mariners and Gonzaga Bulldogs.



Glenn passed away on October 15, 2019, in Sequim, at the age of 90.



They were preceded in death by both of their parents; all of Glenn's siblings; Ramona's brother, Robert Simpson; and their son Tracy (Lynn), who passed away in 2013, leaving behind his family.



Their survivors include sons, Timothy (Jodi) Evers, Tommy Evers, and Toby (Sue) Evers; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernie (Annie) Miller, Gene (Sharon) Miller, Ken (Shari) Miller, Jerry Miller, Terry (Joan) Miller, Jimmy Joe and Judy Miller Perschke; nieces, nephews and lifelong friends and their families.



