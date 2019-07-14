Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona June "Monie" Amundson. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Send Flowers Obituary

Ramona June "Monie" Amundson, born June 29, 1929, passed away peacefully in her own home on July 4, 2019, from congestive heart failure and a stroke she suffered on her birthday.



Born to Sidney Everett and Mary Cruse at the Upper Elwha, In Port Angeles, and was a lifelong resident.



Monie married Carl Eugene Amundson in 1948. They lived in Forks and Sappho until they made their home in Port Angeles, on a mini farm on Edgewood Drive. Here they raised three children, numerous nieces and nephews, and their grandchildren.



Monie graduated from Peninsula College, with her Licensed Practical Nurse degree, and then worked at Olympic Medical Hospital. Following retirement, she became the homemaker for her family.



A devoted mother and grandmother, she spent most of her life nurturing and supporting her family. She was known as either the 'cookie gramma,' or the 'pie queen,' often giving bags of cookies to her family and numerous agencies around town. Monie's first words to anyone who entered her home were, 'are you hungry; can I fix you something?"



Her passion later in life were her flower gardens. Up until the day she passed, Monie was still working daily with her flowers, making her yard as beautiful as she could.



Monie celebrated her 90th birthday party on June 29, 2019. She was joined by family from all over the U.S. who came to celebrate with her. It was that afternoon, sitting with her family, that she suffered a stroke.



Strong and resilient, she headed to the Swedish Neuro Center to start rehab. With a tired heart and continuous strokes, Monie did not recover as she intended. Returning home with her children, she was able to pass in the comfort of her own home.



Monie is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Eugene Amundson; eight brothers and sisters (The Cruse Family); and granddaughter, Theresa Acosta.



Monie is survived by her children, Carl M. (Marleen) Amundson, Marcie Fendler, and Mary Lea (David) Lindstrom; grandchildren, Chrissy (Tyler) Kelly, Michael (Regina) Minker, Lisa (Ryan) Hainstock, Loni (Don) Gore, Adam (April) Amundson, Dani (Branden) Taylor, Bob (Amber) Lindstrom; 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



At Monies request, a private memorial will be held at a later date. Ramona June "Monie" Amundson, born June 29, 1929, passed away peacefully in her own home on July 4, 2019, from congestive heart failure and a stroke she suffered on her birthday.Born to Sidney Everett and Mary Cruse at the Upper Elwha, In Port Angeles, and was a lifelong resident.Monie married Carl Eugene Amundson in 1948. They lived in Forks and Sappho until they made their home in Port Angeles, on a mini farm on Edgewood Drive. Here they raised three children, numerous nieces and nephews, and their grandchildren.Monie graduated from Peninsula College, with her Licensed Practical Nurse degree, and then worked at Olympic Medical Hospital. Following retirement, she became the homemaker for her family.A devoted mother and grandmother, she spent most of her life nurturing and supporting her family. She was known as either the 'cookie gramma,' or the 'pie queen,' often giving bags of cookies to her family and numerous agencies around town. Monie's first words to anyone who entered her home were, 'are you hungry; can I fix you something?"Her passion later in life were her flower gardens. Up until the day she passed, Monie was still working daily with her flowers, making her yard as beautiful as she could.Monie celebrated her 90th birthday party on June 29, 2019. She was joined by family from all over the U.S. who came to celebrate with her. It was that afternoon, sitting with her family, that she suffered a stroke.Strong and resilient, she headed to the Swedish Neuro Center to start rehab. With a tired heart and continuous strokes, Monie did not recover as she intended. Returning home with her children, she was able to pass in the comfort of her own home.Monie is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Eugene Amundson; eight brothers and sisters (The Cruse Family); and granddaughter, Theresa Acosta.Monie is survived by her children, Carl M. (Marleen) Amundson, Marcie Fendler, and Mary Lea (David) Lindstrom; grandchildren, Chrissy (Tyler) Kelly, Michael (Regina) Minker, Lisa (Ryan) Hainstock, Loni (Don) Gore, Adam (April) Amundson, Dani (Branden) Taylor, Bob (Amber) Lindstrom; 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.At Monies request, a private memorial will be held at a later date. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close