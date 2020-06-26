Port Angeles resident Randal Alan Twedt died from respiratory failure at Crestwood Health and Rehab in Port Angeles.
He was 66.
Services: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.