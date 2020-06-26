Randal Alan Twedt
1953 - 2020
Port Angeles resident Randal Alan Twedt died from respiratory failure at Crestwood Health and Rehab in Port Angeles.

He was 66.

Services: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lindefuneralservice.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
