Randy Carl Stark Sr. was born in Port Angeles, on January 14, 1956, to Gladys Henke and Alfred Stark. He grew up on the Olympic Peninsula and attended Port Angeles High School then joined the Army.



Randy married Wanda Schlichting on July 10, 1982. Together they raised four beautiful children, Pam, Crista, Heather, and Randy.



He loved to work in the woods and spent the better part of his career in trucking. He always said that he loved hauling logs and we remember him saying, "I have more miles driving backwards than you do going forward."



Randy also was a football fanatic, a die-hard Seahawks fan since conception in 1972.



His hobbies included riding Harley Davidson motorcycles; anything to do with fast cars and all things that go vroom; and watching western movies.



He spent some of his free time tinkering away on automotive projects in his shop and listening to classic rock music. Randy also has a love of flowers and took pride in watering the garden/baskets every morning before work.



Randy worked very long and hard hours all of his life to provide for his family. He spent and cherished all his extra time with his family and friends. He always made sure to tell his children and grandchildren how proud he was of them and that he loved them.



After separating from and divorcing Wanda, in 2012, Randy married Teresa Hill-Richmond on February 16, 2019. Teresa was his middle school crush that blossomed into his last love. Teresa lovingly cared for Randy until the end of his life.



Randy passed away in Bremerton, surrounded by family on August 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Stark; and his step-father, Jay Pressley.



He is survived by his Mother, Gladys Pressley; sisters, Sheryl (Kenneth) Kienholz, Cindy (Wesley) Myers, Shelly and Christy Pressley; brother, Kelly Pressley; children, Pam (Jason) Woodie, Crista (Steve) Wilkes, Heather (Anthony) Owen, Randy Stark, Jr., Garth, Erik (Carol), and Clint (Michelle) Richmond; grandchildren, Alexis, Dakota, and Wyatt Woodie; Jameson Wilkes; Trenton, Olivia, and Samantha Owen; Kieryn and Chenelle Stark; Annika, Baylen, Andrew, and Joseph Richmond; and 14 nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life potluck will be held on September 8, 2019, at 1 PM, at 93 Deerhaven Dr., Sequim.

