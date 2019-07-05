On June 30, 2019, we lost our beloved Brother, Uncle, Boyfriend and Friend. Cancer finally took the big guy down, after a brief, but hard battle.

Randy loved living in Sequim for the past 40 years. He worked as a self employed commercial crabber here in Sequim and Alaska. Most recently as a seafood buyer.

He had made many friends in Sequim, La Push and Neah Bay. We always teased and called him, "The Mayor of Dungeness" or "The Crab Man." Randy was forever the story teller, with a quick wit, and the King of B. S.

Born in Bremerton, April 1949. He graduated from West High School in 1967, where he played football and baseball.

He leaves behind Evelyn and Tom Wagner, of Federal Way: Butch and Kathe Holt, of Sequim; Cristie Holt Nelson, of Everett; girlfriend, Debra Nesbitt, of Sequim; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Betty Holt; and sister, Lisa Holt.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pioneer Park, 387 E. Washington, Sequim, on Saturday, August 24th, from 12 to 4 PM. Please join us for a BBQ and sharing your good times with Randy.

