Guest Book View Sign Service Information Linde Price Funeral Service 170 W Sequim Bay Rd SEQUIM , WA 98382 (360)-683-1649 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Sequim Community Church 950 N. Fifth Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Joseph Wellman passed away unexpectedly from that big 'ol heart of his, Saturday, November 9th, at home with Deanna by his side.



Randy, 'Big Daddy,' lived his life full of family, friends and football in his heart. He played football for Columbia Basin Community College and then Eastern Washington University, where he continued to excel as an offensive lineman. Randy's contagious laugh and sense of humor gained him a brotherhood of friends that would last them all a lifetime and beyond.



Randy and Deanna moved to Sequim, in 1990, to begin a journey owning Tacisio's The Italian Place and raising their children, Andrea and Matthew. Their journey lasted 25 year with many memories and the legacy of him known as the Pizzaman.



For the last five years, with the guidance of Bob Torres, the support of the Sequim Association of Realtors and the Sequim community, Randy became a successful realtor.



No one was a stranger to Randy, he was the true definition of tough love and a gentle giant with endless generosity.



His memory will be carried on by his beautiful babe of a wife of 35 years, Deanna; his fairy princess daughter, Andrea; look-a-like handsome son, Matthew; little sis, Ann (Cherry); and his sidekick dog, Kramer.



Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 23rd, at 1 PM, at Sequim Community Church 950 N. 5th Ave, Sequim 98382.



Classic rock, food, good stories and laughs; Randy would want a party, and that's what he's getting. PLEASE dress casually: HUSKIES, SEAHAWKS, EASTERN EAGLES or COLUMBIA BASIN football gear is highly encouraged!



If you feel inclined, there is a Memorial Fund at SOUND COMMUNITY BANK under Randy Wellman Memorial Fund.



Thank you Sequim family and friends. Randy Joseph Wellman passed away unexpectedly from that big 'ol heart of his, Saturday, November 9th, at home with Deanna by his side.Randy, 'Big Daddy,' lived his life full of family, friends and football in his heart. He played football for Columbia Basin Community College and then Eastern Washington University, where he continued to excel as an offensive lineman. Randy's contagious laugh and sense of humor gained him a brotherhood of friends that would last them all a lifetime and beyond.Randy and Deanna moved to Sequim, in 1990, to begin a journey owning Tacisio's The Italian Place and raising their children, Andrea and Matthew. Their journey lasted 25 year with many memories and the legacy of him known as the Pizzaman.For the last five years, with the guidance of Bob Torres, the support of the Sequim Association of Realtors and the Sequim community, Randy became a successful realtor.No one was a stranger to Randy, he was the true definition of tough love and a gentle giant with endless generosity.His memory will be carried on by his beautiful babe of a wife of 35 years, Deanna; his fairy princess daughter, Andrea; look-a-like handsome son, Matthew; little sis, Ann (Cherry); and his sidekick dog, Kramer.Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 23rd, at 1 PM, at Sequim Community Church 950 N. 5th Ave, Sequim 98382.Classic rock, food, good stories and laughs; Randy would want a party, and that's what he's getting. PLEASE dress casually: HUSKIES, SEAHAWKS, EASTERN EAGLES or COLUMBIA BASIN football gear is highly encouraged!If you feel inclined, there is a Memorial Fund at SOUND COMMUNITY BANK under Randy Wellman Memorial Fund.Thank you Sequim family and friends. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close