Ray Barnes
1932 - 2020
Longtime Port Angeles resident Ray Barnes passed away at his home on July 19, 2020. He was 87.

A private graveside service with military honors will take place at Mount Angeles Memorial Park.

Ray was born October 30, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Clarence and Alta (Adamson) Barnes. He proudly served in the United States Air Force.

He worked many years in sales at Pacific Refrigeration, from where he later retired.

Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Leta Barnes; sons, Mike and Jerry Barnes; daughters, Julie Whitney, Polly Ann Ashby, Teresa Hergert and Kay Fitzgerald; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other survivors include his sister, Rita Norton and brother, Dale Barnes.

Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 26, 2020
Prayers
Robert Richards
Family
