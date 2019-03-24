Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Gilbert. View Sign

Ray Gilbert became an SK (stands for Silent Key), in February 2019. He was 91 years old. He died of complications from Parkinson's Disease.



Ray was passionate about amateur radio and held the FCC call sign K7VQF. He always said the VQF stood for Very Quiet Fellow, and he was. Ray was an avid Ham who used Morse code to communicate around the world. He was very active in the Clallam Counties Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES); an organization that is part of the Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Unit. They provide backup communication during major emergency events. He donated many hours and equipment to that organization.



Ray had a long and enjoyable career at Boeing for forty years. He was hired in August, 1952, and retired November, 1992. He retired as Supervisor of the Tool-Design section.



Another activity was volunteering on rebuilding an antique Boeing 307. He commuted from Sequim to a hangar at Boeing during the rebuild. He specialized in the radio equipment portion. Ray liked to buy authentic parts on eBay and other locations and add them to the project.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty; and sister, Shirley Slupsky.



He is survived by his sister, Donna Holm.



Ray was a very private person and did not wish for a celebration of life. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019

