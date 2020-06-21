Raymond LeRoy Haskins was born on October 18, 1925, in Spokane.



After serving in the Navy during World War II he married Marian Lee Kathan, who had been encouraging him with letters while he was away at war. They eloped in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho on February 21, 1947.



During their 70 years of marriage, Ray and Marian lived many places, nearly all in Washington, raising their four children primarily in Lakewood. Marian enjoyed a long, full life with Ray, but sadly she passed away on April 1, 2017.



In 1976, Ray and Marian moved to Port Townsend where he finished his career in the Civil Service at Indian Island Fire Department, retiring as captain in 1981.



Enjoying more years of retirement than his working career, he spent the last 39 years enjoying family, fishing, hunting, hiking, and many other adventures. During his 70's and early 80's he played a lot of golf, achieving a hole-in-one at the Port Townsend Golf Course when he was 78.



Ray is survived by his three sons, Jim Haskins (Elon DeArcana), Jerry and Martina Haskins, Joe Haskins; seven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.



Ray was preceded in death by his daughter, Merrie Rae Newton in 1986.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Community Church on Saturday, June 27th, 1 PM.

