Raymond Leroy Leppert
1942 - 2020
Sun City resident Raymond Leroy Leppert went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020. Mr. Leppert was born in The Dalles, Oregon on June 18, 1942.

Ray was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed car shows with his wife, Marg, showing their 1930 Ford Model A and 1960 Pontiac Bonneville. He also was an avid golfer, a wonderful cook and enjoyed painting in his free time.

Mr. Leppert was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served his country from 1959 until 1963, receiving an honorable discharge. He went on to own a successful painting business in Port Angeles, Washington.

He is survived by his wife Margareta Leppert also of Sun City; his children Lori Leppert and Leah Holt both of the Portland, Oregon area; son Troy (Tracy) Leppert of Bayfield, Colorado; step-sons Kurt (RaeLee) West and Patrick West of Washington state; his brother David Leppert of Portland, Oregon; sister Patricia Lindstrom of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren Dayton (Natasya) Holt, Dayna (Valentin) Logunov, Kevin Preas, Harley Leppert-Robinson, Randy Grimes, Alexandra Leppert, Cady West and Shelby West. He also had one great grandson, Elijah Ray Holt.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mary Leppert and his brother Douglas Leppert.

A memorial will be planned for a later date.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
