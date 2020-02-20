Veteran Raymond Narlock, son of Philip and Frances (Nice) Narlock, passed away peacefully at his home in Goodyear, Arizona, on Sunday, February 9, 2020.



He was born May 6, 1947, and was the ninth of ten children who grew up on a rural farm in Ardoch, North Dakota. Ray attended a convent school in Warsaw, North Dakota, for four years before enrolling in a one-room schoolhouse in Walsh County for another four years.



Ray graduated from Oslo High School, in 1965, and was drafted into the US Army, in 1966, where he served two years in Germany.



The Seattle area was his home for 30 years before retiring in Arizona.



Ray loved spending time with his grandchildren, ATV sports, ocean fishing, and playing cards.



Raymond is survived by his partner in life, Beverly Chambers; son, Phillip Raymond Narlock; Jeannie Narlock (Phillip's mother); daughters, Angela (Brad), Valerie (Steve) Brooks, Stephanie (Scott) Headrick; brothers, Norbert (Sharon), Benedict (Bernadette), David (Sharie); sister, Leona; grandchildren, Chelsea, Cody, Amanda, Andy and Micheal, Kiera and Emmett; four great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Frances; brothers, Cyril and Alexander; sisters, Philomene, Winnifred, and Barbara.



Raymond will be interred in the Veterans wall at Sequim View Cemetery in Sequim.



The family extends our blessings to all who knew Raymond and want to remind everyone what a precious gift life is and to cherish every moment with those you love.