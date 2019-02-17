Bunny was born in Port Angeles to Richard and Nellie Cummings. She graduated from Port Angeles High School.
June 1, 1968, she married Bill Brodersen, in North Seattle. They had three children.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Michael, and James Cummings.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Tina, Terry and Tony (Dannielle); grandson, Vincent.
At her request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019