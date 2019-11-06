Port Angeles native, Rebecca Anne (Jaquins) Liffick passed away on October 21, 2019, of natural causes.
She was born on April 14, 1967, to Glenda and Edwin Jaquins.
As a child, Rebecca loved to ski with her parents and siblings. She spent many summers working in the berry fields with her dad. Rebecca graduated from Port Angeles High School.
In 1991, Rebecca married Mike Liffick, in Auburn. They had three children.
Rebecca loved to help people and this especially showed in her work with the children at the Head Start program.
She loved to camp and to spend time at the beach. Kalaloch, on the coast, was one of her favorite places to spend time with her family and friends.
Rebecca loved and cherished her family; they meant everything to her. She is survived by her husband, Mike of Port Angeles; sons, Dantae' and Zachary Liffick; daughter Alicia Liffick; her parents; Edwin and Glenda Jaquins; sister, Terri (Carl) Waltenburg; brother, Dusty (Debbie) Jaquins; and grandchildren, Parker and Jakodi Liffick.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Port Angeles. A reception, with light dinner, will follow.
Monetary gifts for the family are appreciated. Please make checks out to Ed Jaquins and send to First Presbyterian Church, 139 W. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.
