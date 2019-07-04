Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald Barmore Boyd. View Sign Service Information Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel 108 W Alder St PO Box 297 Sequim , WA 98382 (360)-683-5242 Send Flowers Obituary

Reginald Barmore Boyd, 95 years old, passed away in Port Angeles, on June 26, 2019.



Born in Wenatchee on November 2, 1923, to Orval and Beulah (Barmore) Boyd, he attended Auburn Academy.



Reggie joined the



He was the owner and operator of NW Bridge & Tank, which erected and maintained water tanks all over the Western United States.



In 1994, Reggie and his wife, Betty Lou (Axt), moved to Sequim and built their retirement home on 5 acres. He ran the outreach clothing and food distribution at Sequim's Seventh Day Adventist Church.



Reggie loved fly fishing in and around Bella Coola, B.C. There were yearly trips to Yellowstone National Park, summer church camps in British Columbia and a missionary trip to New Zealand, Fiji and Hawaii.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Beulah Boyd; brothers, William, Chester and Harold Boyd; granddaughter, Debbie Orozco; and his loving wife, Betty Lou Boyd.



Reggie is survived by daughter, Mary Regina Buckenberger, of Kenniwick; sons, David (Cindy) Axt, of Lodi, California and Kevin Axt, of Seattle; niece, Linda R. (Daniel) Hunt, of Sequim; grandniece, Melody (Greg) Buchanan and great-grandniece, Melina, of Stanwood; grandchildren, Eric Duncan, of Kenniwick, Joanie Axt, of Texas, Jeremiah Axt, of North Carolina, and Janie Honerlaw, of Florida; great-grandchildren, Ashley Duncan, of Seattle, Reilend Duncan, of Richland, Cierra Duncan, of Richland, Alicia Orozco and Grae Lynn Orozco, of Pasco; and great-great-grandson, Jonathon, of Seattle.



Services are will be on July 8, at 1:00 PM, at the Sequim Seventh Day Adventist Church, with viewing from 12:00 - 1:00 PM. Following the graveside service at Sequim View Cemetery, a reception will be held at the church. Reginald Barmore Boyd, 95 years old, passed away in Port Angeles, on June 26, 2019.Born in Wenatchee on November 2, 1923, to Orval and Beulah (Barmore) Boyd, he attended Auburn Academy.Reggie joined the US Navy in 1942, and was a SeaBee, 6th NCB Battalion. He was honorably discharged in 1944.He was the owner and operator of NW Bridge & Tank, which erected and maintained water tanks all over the Western United States.In 1994, Reggie and his wife, Betty Lou (Axt), moved to Sequim and built their retirement home on 5 acres. He ran the outreach clothing and food distribution at Sequim's Seventh Day Adventist Church.Reggie loved fly fishing in and around Bella Coola, B.C. There were yearly trips to Yellowstone National Park, summer church camps in British Columbia and a missionary trip to New Zealand, Fiji and Hawaii.He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Beulah Boyd; brothers, William, Chester and Harold Boyd; granddaughter, Debbie Orozco; and his loving wife, Betty Lou Boyd.Reggie is survived by daughter, Mary Regina Buckenberger, of Kenniwick; sons, David (Cindy) Axt, of Lodi, California and Kevin Axt, of Seattle; niece, Linda R. (Daniel) Hunt, of Sequim; grandniece, Melody (Greg) Buchanan and great-grandniece, Melina, of Stanwood; grandchildren, Eric Duncan, of Kenniwick, Joanie Axt, of Texas, Jeremiah Axt, of North Carolina, and Janie Honerlaw, of Florida; great-grandchildren, Ashley Duncan, of Seattle, Reilend Duncan, of Richland, Cierra Duncan, of Richland, Alicia Orozco and Grae Lynn Orozco, of Pasco; and great-great-grandson, Jonathon, of Seattle.Services are will be on July 8, at 1:00 PM, at the Sequim Seventh Day Adventist Church, with viewing from 12:00 - 1:00 PM. Following the graveside service at Sequim View Cemetery, a reception will be held at the church. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from July 4 to July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel Sequim , WA (360) 683-5242