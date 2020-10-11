1/1
Rhea Blanchard
2020 - 2020
The family of Rhea Blanchard of Port Angeles is saddened to announce her passing on September 20, 2020 at the age of eighty three years.

She is survived by her children Jay Blanchard, Jeff Blanchard, Janet Whitaker, and Jim Blanchard.

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life.

She leaves behind three sisters, whom she loved dearly, Betty Graham, Mary Renner and Carol Moffat and many dear friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
