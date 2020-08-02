Richard Allen Spencer passed away peacefully, of congestive heart failure, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle on June 25, 2020.



He was born on May 28, 1960, in Port Angeles to Eugene "Red' and Shari (O'Connor) Spencer.



Rick attended Jefferson, Roosevelt JH and graduated with honors in 1978 from Port Angeles HS. Rick played the trumpet in the High School Band and participated in multiple sports including baseball, football, bowling and belonged to the Port Angeles Pool League for many years.



He worked in construction, mainly roofing in Washington and Arizona. He also worked in the casinos in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada.



Rick appreciated a good joke and sharing a good laugh. As a hobby, he repaired and rebuilt small engines. He especially enjoyed working with his "assistant" Izzy and his "apprentice" Inka.



He is survived by his mother, Shari; brothers, Moto (Dena) Spencer, Scott (Val) Spencer; sister, Shelly (Jayme) Ballas; nephews, Dustin Schmidt, Adam Peterson, Brett (Tiffany) Moore and Zack Ballas; nieces, Isabella Spencer, Andie Spencer, Jordynn (Caleb) Rauch and Briahn Ballas; great nieces, Zoey and Neah; stepchildren, Jesse Parris and Kristen (Morgan) McKnight; grandchildren, Ezra, James and Crosby; and favorite, Uncle Rick and Aunt Kathy O'Connor.



He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene (Red) Spencer in 2014.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

