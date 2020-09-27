1/1
Richard D. Norsby
1930 - 2020
Richard D. Norsby was born in Minot, North Dakota to Clarence and Sophie (Sorensen) Norsby on September 16, 1930, and died on September 11, 2020 of kidney failure, at his home.

He graduated high school in Glenburn, North Dakota and attended Minot State University. Richard served in the US Army during the Korean War conflict.

He was married to Carol Miller on Feb 1, 1958, they celebrated their sixty-second anniversary this year.

Richard began his career with the Postal Service in 1961, becoming Postmaster at Glenburn, North Dakota in 1973. After his retirement, they moved to Sequim. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Sequim.

He is survived by their two sons, Byron (Denise) of Minot/Glenburn ND, Norlynn (Charlene) of Marysville. One Grandchild, Dawn Marie (Bobbie Joe) Theis of Carrington, North Dakota, one brother, Raymond (Janet) Norsby of Rugby, North Dakota. and sister-in-law, Marilyn Norsby of Kent. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Gordon and Kenneth.

A memorial service was Wednesday, September 16, 2020 At Faith Lutheran Church, Sequim. It was live-streamed at www.faithlutheransequim.org

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
