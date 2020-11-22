1/1
Richard "Dick" Doty
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Doty passed away on November 4, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Dick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1930. After a stint in the Air Force, he ended up working at McDonnell Douglas on the F15 fighter plane.

He married Helen Heyman in 1950. Dick's job sent him all over the world. He and his family traveled to many countries and lived in Germany and Japan. He eventually retired to Sequim where his neighbors would see him on his riding lawn mower taking care of his yard several times a week.

He is preceded in death by his wife Helen. He leaves behind three children, Trina Doty, Julie Felty (Brian Felty) and Nadine Dexter (Joe Dexter), as well as grandsons Dane Felty, Owen Felty and James Dexter.

No services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved