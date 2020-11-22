Richard "Dick" Doty passed away on November 4, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



Dick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1930. After a stint in the Air Force, he ended up working at McDonnell Douglas on the F15 fighter plane.



He married Helen Heyman in 1950. Dick's job sent him all over the world. He and his family traveled to many countries and lived in Germany and Japan. He eventually retired to Sequim where his neighbors would see him on his riding lawn mower taking care of his yard several times a week.



He is preceded in death by his wife Helen. He leaves behind three children, Trina Doty, Julie Felty (Brian Felty) and Nadine Dexter (Joe Dexter), as well as grandsons Dane Felty, Owen Felty and James Dexter.



No services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store