Richard AKA Ric, "POPS" and Grandpa, peacefully passed away at his home, through the gates to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Surrounded by his family and his very best friend of 12 years, his dog, CHARLIE.



Ric was also known as "POPS" in the Port Angeles community for 10 years. He enjoyed flying kites at the pier, taking drives to the spit, to play with Charlie, and enjoy a Frugal's burger and shake. He also loved spending time tinkering on projects in his yard and garage, building model airplanes and he was never without a joke.



Ric, our beloved comedian, will be remembered as a caring, passionate, thoughtful, unique and definitely one-of-a-kind man. He could strike up a conversation with just about anyone about anything. He really had a knack of bringing out the best in people. The wonderful times he spent with family and friends will be greatly missed.



Richard is survived by son, Jason Meyer; wife, Tamber; daughter, Michelle (Meyer) Varnes and her husband, William; daughter, Fran Murphy and her husband Jonathon; and his eight grandchildren, Riley, Madison, Sawyer, Elliot, Jasiah, Nedi, Rachel and Benjamin; and one great-granddaughter, Mireya.



We will be gathering together August 11th, 7:30-8:30 PM, at the Spit to CELEBRATE AND HONOR POPS; SPREADING his ashes and releasing a lantern in memory of POPS.

