Commander Richard G. "Dick" Hendrickson, USCG (Retired) passed away peacefully at the age of 82. Dick was born and raised in Kentucky and went on to see most of the world in his long and distinguished military career. He met his wife Shirley in Washington D.C. where they were both serving in the U.S. Navy. Marriage and children soon followed. As newlyweds they were stationed in Honolulu Hawaii, a place they loved and often visited in their nearly 60 years together.
After serving on many ships and stations as diverse as Greenland, Tokyo, Alaska, NYC, Grayland WA, and many more, Dick retired with 33 years of service. With the world at their fingertips, they chose to make Port Angeles their home. The following years were a whirlwind of hosting gatherings of family and friends, travelling the world, volunteering, opening their home to exchange students and military travellers, attending services and lutefisk dinners at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and so much more. Their home was full of love, and rang with music and laughter.
Dick was preceded in death by stillborn twin daughters in 1958, and by Shirley in 2014. His ashes will join hers in the Holy Trinity Memorial Garden in a private family gathering. Dick leaves behind his children Nancy (Dan), David, and Rich (Marjorie), several grand and great grandchildren, a brother and three sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends worldwide. As well as his friend and caregiver E.J., and the entire staff at Dungeness Courte Memory Care, his loving and happy home of the past six years.
Donations made in Dick's name to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County will be greatly appreciated. (vhocc.org
)
Fair winds and following seas Commander, your crew has the watch now.