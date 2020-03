Richard passed away peacefully from prostate cancer and was surrounded by loved ones in his final weeks.Richard left a complicated legacy due to his longtime struggles with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD, but at his core he was a good man who loved his family and had a positive impact on many throughout his lifetime.He is survived by his wife, Mildred; his children, Kari and Greg; and stepchildren, Karen and John.He will be interred next to his late wife, Carolyn, on the 7th of March at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, in Sequim.