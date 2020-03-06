Richard passed away peacefully from prostate cancer and was surrounded by loved ones in his final weeks.
Richard left a complicated legacy due to his longtime struggles with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD, but at his core he was a good man who loved his family and had a positive impact on many throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred; his children, Kari and Greg; and stepchildren, Karen and John.
He will be interred next to his late wife, Carolyn, on the 7th of March at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, in Sequim.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020