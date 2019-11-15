Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Leroy Terril. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Lacrosse Health & Rehabilitation Coeur d'Alene , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Leroy Terril was born on December 8, 1927, to his parents, Lucille Creech and Corwin Terril in Hoquiam. He passed away on November 3, 2019, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, at the age of 91.



He was raised in Aberdeen, and after graduating from high school in 1945, he served in the Army from 1946 to 1947.



After returning from Germany, he lived for a time with his Aunt Vina in Kennewick, and worked as a carpenter's helper. It was there, while working for a man who raised pansies, that his love for plants took root. The gentleman wrote on Richard's behalf to Cal-Poly college, where he later graduated with a degree in horticulture.



Richard became a sought after garden designer and landscaper in the San Francisco Bay area for many years.



In 1961, he entered the Oakland Garden Show and won the top prize beating out other prominent, well known landscape architects in the area; something he was very proud of. His gardens were featured many times in Sunset Magazine and his designs were created throughout the Bay area.



Richard loved music, especially classical music. He was also a talented dancer and while in California, he was part of an International Dance Ensemble that performed in San Francisco.



On December 14, 1976, Richard married Doris Thompson in Saratoga, California, and they later lived in Campbell, California. On a trip to the Pacific Northwest, Richard and Doris fell in love with the Port Angeles area of Washington state and they moved there in the late 80s.



The climate of the area was ideal for Richard's passion; plants and gardens. Richard enjoyed learning new things and had an inquisitive mind, he loved being around people and being active. While gardens were his passion and he worked almost every day in his garden, he and Doris enjoyed dancing, hiking and socializing; he talked with everyone he met. Richard participated in The Rhododendron Society and the Sons of Norway.



After his stroke in 2015, Richard moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to be near his sons. He was lovingly cared for by the staff at LaCrosse Health and Rehabilitation for three years. He passed away from complications of dementia.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lucille; and his wife, Doris (2018).



He is survived by his children, Blayne and Deryk of Idaho; and his brother, Allan of Nevada.



His children eagerly look forward to the time when God's original purpose for the earth will be fulfilled, when the earth will be a paradise and Richard can garden to his heart's content. (Isaiah 65:21,22)



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 3 PM at Lacrosse Health & Rehabilitation in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Richard Leroy Terril was born on December 8, 1927, to his parents, Lucille Creech and Corwin Terril in Hoquiam. He passed away on November 3, 2019, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, at the age of 91.He was raised in Aberdeen, and after graduating from high school in 1945, he served in the Army from 1946 to 1947.After returning from Germany, he lived for a time with his Aunt Vina in Kennewick, and worked as a carpenter's helper. It was there, while working for a man who raised pansies, that his love for plants took root. The gentleman wrote on Richard's behalf to Cal-Poly college, where he later graduated with a degree in horticulture.Richard became a sought after garden designer and landscaper in the San Francisco Bay area for many years.In 1961, he entered the Oakland Garden Show and won the top prize beating out other prominent, well known landscape architects in the area; something he was very proud of. His gardens were featured many times in Sunset Magazine and his designs were created throughout the Bay area.Richard loved music, especially classical music. He was also a talented dancer and while in California, he was part of an International Dance Ensemble that performed in San Francisco.On December 14, 1976, Richard married Doris Thompson in Saratoga, California, and they later lived in Campbell, California. On a trip to the Pacific Northwest, Richard and Doris fell in love with the Port Angeles area of Washington state and they moved there in the late 80s.The climate of the area was ideal for Richard's passion; plants and gardens. Richard enjoyed learning new things and had an inquisitive mind, he loved being around people and being active. While gardens were his passion and he worked almost every day in his garden, he and Doris enjoyed dancing, hiking and socializing; he talked with everyone he met. Richard participated in The Rhododendron Society and the Sons of Norway.After his stroke in 2015, Richard moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to be near his sons. He was lovingly cared for by the staff at LaCrosse Health and Rehabilitation for three years. He passed away from complications of dementia.He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lucille; and his wife, Doris (2018).He is survived by his children, Blayne and Deryk of Idaho; and his brother, Allan of Nevada.His children eagerly look forward to the time when God's original purpose for the earth will be fulfilled, when the earth will be a paradise and Richard can garden to his heart's content. (Isaiah 65:21,22)A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 3 PM at Lacrosse Health & Rehabilitation in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close