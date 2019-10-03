Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Peter Cullinane Cullinane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Peter Cullinane, 77, of Sequim, surrounded by those he loved, passed peacefully away September 4. He was born in Arlington, Massachusetts, to Elvy and Dorothy (Buonomo) Cullinane.



A graduate of Arlington High School, Pete was a lifelong lover of, and participant in, all aspects of "The Arts." His own art, music and unique sense of style entertained and created lasting memories for all. Patrons of the Metropolitan Opera and the San Francisco Opera, as well as audiences for numerous motion picture and television shows, enjoyed Peter's work on stage and screen. He eventually operated his own painting and design business before finally retiring and moving to Sequim.



Peter is survived by his husband, Bruce Paddock; his niece, Lara (Eddie)



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Cullinane.



A memorial service celebrating Pete's life, will be held Saturday, October 5th, 1 PM - 4 PM, at The Lodge, 660 Evergreen Farm Way, Sequim. Friends and associates are invited to provide memories, anecdotes and photos about Pete that can be shared with others. Richard Peter Cullinane, 77, of Sequim, surrounded by those he loved, passed peacefully away September 4. He was born in Arlington, Massachusetts, to Elvy and Dorothy (Buonomo) Cullinane.A graduate of Arlington High School, Pete was a lifelong lover of, and participant in, all aspects of "The Arts." His own art, music and unique sense of style entertained and created lasting memories for all. Patrons of the Metropolitan Opera and the San Francisco Opera, as well as audiences for numerous motion picture and television shows, enjoyed Peter's work on stage and screen. He eventually operated his own painting and design business before finally retiring and moving to Sequim.Peter is survived by his husband, Bruce Paddock; his niece, Lara (Eddie) Smith ; his great nephew, Sebastian Smith; and several cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Cullinane.A memorial service celebrating Pete's life, will be held Saturday, October 5th, 1 PM - 4 PM, at The Lodge, 660 Evergreen Farm Way, Sequim. Friends and associates are invited to provide memories, anecdotes and photos about Pete that can be shared with others. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close