Richie was born in Chicago, Illinois. When he was 11, his family moved out of Chicago to a suburb. He helped his Dad work to support the family in his teenage years.

In 1952, Richie wanted to serve his country and enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He served most of his time stationed in Japan as a supply officer. He was honorably discharged.

Upon leaving the service, he worked for 10 years at a Ready Mix plant near Chicago. It was dangerous work, so he applied at the Post Office, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and was accepted.

He enjoyed walking his routes and delivering the mail, and made many friends. For 38 years, he trudged through the deep snows, the rain, and the sleet that was Chicago weather.

After retirement, he went back and, as a courtesy, mowed the lawns of several friends he made along his route.

When he was 82, the decision was made to bring him out to Port Angeles. It was a difficult move because he had spent the majority of his life in Arlington Heights, and he missed the family and friends he had there.

He resided at Park View Villas for the remaining six years of his life, where he was very well cared for and loved as part of the community there. Richie enjoyed doing things for others, watching sports and walking. He passed away from natural causes.

Richie leaves behind two sisters; a brother; and numerous nieces and nephews..

He was a generous, kind and humble man, and will be missed by many. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019

