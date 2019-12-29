Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma 2215 Sixth Avenue Tacoma , WA 98403 (253)-272-1414 Memorial service 11:30 AM University Place Presbyterian Church 8101 27th St. W University Place , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Stewart DeVine was born April 3, 1927, at his grandmother's home in Port Angeles, to Willie Virginia (White) DeVine and Harry Edward DeVine.



As a boy, Richard enjoyed friends, hunting, fishing, golf, and playing cards… passions which continued throughout his life.



Richard graduated from Roosevelt High School, in Port Angeles in 1945. After high school, he served in Italy at the end of



Returning home in 1946, Richard attended Washington State University and then Pacific University, in Oregon. As Richard later loved to recall, he met a young nursing student there named Clare. Soon Richard and Clare were voted "cutest couple on campus."



When Clare left Pacific University to continue her nursing education at Tacoma General School of Nursing, Richard moved too, completing his BA in Business at the University of Washington.



Richard and Clare married March 9th, 1951, at the Fauntleroy Church in Seattle. They settled in Fircrest where their three children, Victoria, Craig and Sally were raised with devotion, love and care. Richard and Clare felt that Fircrest was a wonderful place to raise their family.



Richard built his lifelong career with Raleigh, Mann and Powell insurance brokerage firm in Tacoma, becoming the president and later chairman of the board. Richard promoted RMP's unique and family-like culture for the company partners, employees, and their families. RMP grew to become a well-regarded institution in Washington and Alaska, serving businesses and families with kindness and professionalism, and later merged with what is today Brown and Brown Insurance.



Richard was committed to Tacoma and its growth. He was proud to be one of the founders of Columbia Bank, serving many years on its board of directors.



Richard was president of the board for Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, and later president of the board for MultiCare, devoting over 40 years of service. He also served on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries. Richard and Clare were strong, committed supporters of the local Presbyterian church for all their marriage.



Richard loved the outdoors. He fished on the Hoh River, hunted pheasant in Eastern Washington and elk on the Olympic Peninsula. He enjoyed golf and vacationing at Lake Crescent, Palm Springs, California, and Lake Chelan with many friends and family. Richard loved cribbage and gin.



Even in his final days, he could still play gin with visiting family and friends and often win! With a wink and a grin, he regularly professed "I'm the best gin player in the world, you know!"



Richard was kind, generous, wise, and a respected leader at home, in business, and with friends. His life priorities were family, RMP, community, friends and church. He spent his life in dedicated service to them. We, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all knew where we stood in his book… at the top… next to Clare.



Richard, together with Clare, made a remarkable team in marriage from which many have been blessed. We, his family, could not be more grateful for all he was to us. Richard was loved and respected and will be deeply missed. Richard knew where he was going, and was ready in God's timing.



Richard is survived by his wife, Clare; sister, Virginia Fitzpatrick of Port Angeles; daughter, Victoria DeVine of Mukilteo; son, Craig (Whitney) DeVine of Lake Tapps; daughter, Sally (Bob) Wright of Puyallup; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



The DeVine family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers who cared so well for Richard: Lucy Ngethe, James Mbuthia, and Simon Muthone, and the owner, Maria Morrow, at Evergreen In Home Care. Their care and dedication enabled Richard's deepest wish, to remain at home with Clare.



A memorial service for Richard will be held at University Place Presbyterian Church at 11:30 AM on Friday, January 24th, reception following at the Fircrest Golf Club.



Their care and dedication enabled Richard's deepest wish, to remain at home with Clare.A memorial service for Richard will be held at University Place Presbyterian Church at 11:30 AM on Friday, January 24th, reception following at the Fircrest Golf Club.Memorial donations in Richard's memory can be made to the Tacoma General Hospital School of Nursing Endowment Fund at MultiCare (PO Box 5296, Tacoma, WA 98415), University Place Presbyterian Church General Fund (8101 27th St. W, University Place, WA 98466), Goodwill Tacoma (714 S. 27th St., Tacoma, WA 98409; Attn: CEO), or a . Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019 