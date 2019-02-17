Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. Olson Jr.. View Sign





Rich was born November 16, 1949, at the Presidio in San Francisco, son of Eurless Okert and Richard W. Olson, Sr., a career Army officer. The family lived in many places during and immediately after the Korean War . They eventually settled in Port Townsend where Rich was active in sports, sailing, climbing, Explorer Scouts, and making loud noises in a garage band. After graduating from Port Townsend High School, in 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard where he served as an E-5 Boatswain's Mate and small boat coxswain. Following his discharge, he attended Peninsula college where he studied journalism and earned an AA degree, in 1974.Mountaineering and technical rock climbing took him throughout the western United States and Canada. He climbed in Ecuador in 1975. Rich was involved in Seattle Mountain Rescue and Olympic Mountain Rescue and participated in hundreds of search and rescue missions. He taught mountaineering classes at the University of Washington and Peninsula College, introducing students to the vertical world and mentoring their first tentative steps. For a time he was a mountain guide. He had intimate knowledge of the Olympic Mountains and made several first-ascents, including first-winter ascents.He began his career with the National Park Service, in 1975, during the C-141 plane crash search and recovery effort. He went on to accumulate nearly 35 years of federal service, all at Olympic National Park, serving under seven superintendents. His primary duties were in aviation, fire management, forestry and natural resource management including serving as the project lead in the first aerial capture of mountain goats in the 1980's. His last major project was field research and planning for habitat restoration and revegetation following the removal of the Elwha River dams.Following retirement, Rich worked as a security officer at Olympic Medical Center. He became active in stage lighting design for community theater. His other interests included fly-tying, books, sailing his one-design dinghy, collecting bad art, model railroading, and attempting to play the music of Leo Kottke on guitar. He enjoyed making food for friends. In recent years, he relearned how to use a sewing machine, but never learned how to waltz or make a decent pie crust.Rich had an affinity for cats and would quote the French philosopher, Rousseau, who said that a love of dogs showed a servile nature, while a love of cats was a true sign of a democratic spirit.Rich was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Olson, Sr. and mother, Eurless Okert Boughton.He is survived by his sister, Nora (Dean) Taylor Murayama of Shelter Island, Alaska; niece, Megan Murayama of Osaka, Japan; nephew, Simon Murayama of Shelter Island, Alaska.At his request, there will be no service. Friends are invited to a gathering at 1329 E. 8th Street, Port Angeles, on Sunday, February 24, from 2:00 - 5:00 PM. Remembrances may be made to the Soulumination Foundation of Seattle, Washington, in Rich's memory. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019

