Robert (Bob) Charles Agee died at home after a five-year battle with lung cancer. He was born April 11, 1940, in Glen Burnie, Maryland, to parents Charles Howard Agee and Dorothy May Agee nee Locke.



Bob grew up in Wakefield, Massachusetts, attending schools through high school in the Wakefield/Medford area. He played baseball and participated in band and orchestra programs, activities which instilled in him a life-long love of sports and music. After attending Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, for one year he enlisted in the US Air Force.



He started his Air Force career as a Security Police Specialist and rose through the ranks to Chief Master Sergeant in 1978. He served as Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Security Police.



Bob and the former Karen Rasmussen were married February 4, 1961, at the Davis-Monthan AFB Chapel in Tucson, Arizona, beginning a life-long adventure of travel associated with Bob's 28-year career in the Air Force.



The Agee family followed Bob's career as he moved about the country and world, living in Arizona (twice), Minnesota, California, England (twice), North Dakota, Washington, Germany, and Albuquerque.



He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration.



Bob was awarded a Purple Heart because of injuries he sustained in a terrorist bombing near Athens, Greece. The attack was declared an act of war with 75 folks injured out of 200.



During retirement Bob and Karen enjoyed traveling in their RV. Bob's retirement activities included golfing (had a hole in one), volunteering as AARP tax preparer (7 years), also volunteering as a Port Angeles Police Department volunteer and as Director of the police volunteers 20 years.



The Agee family includes his wife the former Karen Rasmussen, Daughters Kathy, son-in-law Steve Well, Carolyn, and her late husband Douglas DePow, son Richard, grandchildren Trevor and Lauren Well.



A note of interest: Bob's father Charles Howard Agee enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1937. And, while he was still serving, Bob enlisted in the Air Force in 1958. Our daughter, Kathy, enlisted in the Air Force in June 1984,resulting in a continuous line of Agee's serving their country.

