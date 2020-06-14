Robert Allen "Bobby" Elmore
1993 - 2020
Robert Allen "Bobby" Elmore died at his Port Townsend residence.

He was 26.

Services: A celebration of life is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Evangelical Methodist Church, 2135 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

Kosec Funeral Home, Port Townsend, is in charge of arrangements.

www.kosecfh.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Evangelical Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
KOSEC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
1615 PARKSIDE DR
PORT TOWNSEND, WA 98368
(360) 385-2642
