Robert Allen "Bobby" Elmore died at his Port Townsend residence.
He was 26.
Services: A celebration of life is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Evangelical Methodist Church, 2135 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.
Kosec Funeral Home, Port Townsend, is in charge of arrangements.
www.kosecfh.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.