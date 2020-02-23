Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Boris "Bob" Kaplan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob passed away at the age of 90. He was born in the Manhattan Borough of New York City in the fall of 1929. His parents were Emanuel B. Kaplan and Natalia Iretzky, both of whom immigrated to the United States in the early part of the 20th century.



His father was a physician and a renowned hand surgeon. Bob grew up in various parts of New York State, moving with his father's practice, one place being Schroon Lake in the Adirondacks. He had fond memories of time spent on the lake and spoke of taking a ferry to school. He spoke only Russian and French before entering school, and once in school learned English.



He attended the Peekskill Military Academy, in New York, where he participated on the marksmanship team. He obtained a high school diploma from the Bronx High School of Science.



He was later drafted into the army and served overseas during the Korean War. He developed an appreciation of firearms and collected antique varieties. His favorites were proudly displayed in his home but few were ever used for any purpose.



He was also an avid collector of shells and coins. His main collection, however, was books. He maintained his own library in his home, Dewey decimal system and all.



Bob met his wife of 64 years, Audrey Lien, at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in English. After a brief courtship, Bob and Audrey eloped to Vancouver, Washington, in 1951. Bob completed both his Master's Degree and his PhD at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles.



His education was paid for by the GI Bill and Audrey supported him and their growing family during his education. Bob spent his academic career of 35 years at USC; he was one of the pioneers in the field of Applied Linguistics as well as in the academic fields of discourse analysis and language policy and planning. He stayed active in his field well into his 80s and has hundreds of publications in his name.



In addition to his multiple contributions across several academic fields, he was well-recognized for his attention to, and devotion toward, his many graduate students during his long career at USC. At both MA and PhD levels, he gave his energy tirelessly to his students.



Bob and Audrey travelled all over the world as a part of Bob's work. Their home was filled with mementos of their travels as well as the stories they acquired along the way.



Bob retired in 1995 and he and Audrey moved to the Pacific Northwest where they were able to watch their grandchildren grow up. Visitors from all over the world followed them to this beautiful place. Audrey preceded Bob in death in 2015 and he missed her terribly.



In his final years, he was well cared for by his daughter, Robin, and her husband, Hank, who lived nearby as well as several wonderful caregivers.



He will be missed by his three children, Robin (Hank) Gibson, Lisa Morris, and Bob (Theresa) Kaplan; his four grandchildren, Matt Morris, Cole Gibson, Ben Morris, and Katie Gibson; his half-sister, Liz Street; and his many graduate students and colleagues.



His children fondly remember Saturday morning cartoons with Dad, and scouring tide pools up and down the west coast, particularly in Morro Bay, CA.



A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held this summer. Those who wish to be included on the announcement list should contact Robin Gibson at



