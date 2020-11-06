Robert David Bain passed away in his home in Port Angeles on Monday, October 19th at the age of 82. He was surrounded by family and friends.



Bob was born to parents Mary and Henry Bain on May 9, 1938 in Toledo, Oregon, but called Port Angeles home. He served in the Army from 1955-1958 and was stationed in Labrador. Once home he worked a variety of jobs including a bakery, the Port Angeles Creamery, and worked several years at M&R as head Barker Operator.



Bob was always a proud big brother and would often lead his brothers and sisters on adventures, never missing an opportunity to create some mischief!



He loved to be outdoors and found pleasure in helping out with his hands. Bob enjoyed working on old cars and beachcombing for lost treasures. He enjoyed metal detecting and must have walked the distance to the moon and back a couple of times! His biggest passion was gathering up the kids and taking his jeep into the mountains and backroads, searching for abandoned homesteads and bunkers.



Bob enjoyed simple things like salted peanuts in a bottle of Pepsi, black licorice, his mother's mayonnaise cake, and listening to music. You could hear him listening to anything from Juice Newton to Guns and Roses.



He is survived by his children, Jessie, Marilyn, David, Felicia, Robert, Daniel, Darren, and Chastity. Brother Robert "Furn", Sisters Carol and Diana and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at the Northwest Veterans Resource Center at 216 S Francis St. on Saturday, November 7th at 2pm. All are welcome to attend and share your memories with his family!



He was known by many names. Robert David Bain, Bobby, Bob, Brother, Uncle, Son, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Friend, and Neighbor, but his best one by far is DAD.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Clallam County Northwest Veterans Resource Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store