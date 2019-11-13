Born and raised in Port Angeles to Frank and Gloria Gorham, Bob passed peacefully, in his sleep, in Bellingham.
Bob was drafted into the Army after graduating from Port Angeles High School (Roughriders), and sent to Korea and Vietnam. Bob retired after 14 years of honorable service for his country.
In 1999, Bob moved to Bellingham with Brenda Carmichael, of Port Angeles, and Jeffrey Machuta, of Newport Beach, California, and their son, Jeff Jr.
To the best of anyone's knowledge, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings.
Donations may be sent to Serenity House for the Homeless. https://www.serenityhouseclallam.org/
RIP BOB
Matthew 11:29-30, "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gently and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019