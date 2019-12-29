Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Franklin "Bob" Blaurock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when, but I know we'll meet again some sunny day"



Parker & Charles



1939







Bob was born in Port Townsend on May 16, 1942, to Art and Ethel Blaurock and became "little brother" to Bill and Evelyn Blaurock. Growing up and attending school in Port Townsend, Bob often remarked on how fortunate he was not only to have such a loving family, but also to have grown up on the Olympic Peninsula.



Bob started playing music as a child and was active in chorus and school band. During high school, Bob also played for dances and concerts. He and Gene Petersen were original members of the Brothers Band formed in 1959, which was the first rock and roll dance band on the Olympic Peninsula.



After retirement, they regularly played numerous local events, including the Alumni Banquet with John O'Donnell, Mike Lundgren, and Randy Johnson. John, Mike, and Bob played on the road during the early '70s in Washington, Canada, and Alaska. Over the years Bob played with a number of groups primarily in Washington, except for a year when he played on ships of the American Hawaii Cruise Lines.



Majoring in music, Bob began attending Western Washington in 1961, as a vocal major and it was at that time he became focused on playing electric bass.



In 1965, Bob was inducted into the Army and sent to basic training at Fort Ord, California. He was extremely fortunate to obtain an audition for the Army Band and shortly thereafter Bob received orders to Fort Amador, in the Panama Canal Zone, assigned to the 79th Army Band to play trumpet.



While in the Army Band, Bob traveled all over South and Central America, playing for numerous dignitaries at state receptions, and playing bass in a quartet at the Officers Club. During this time Bob made close friends with several of his fellow band members and has treasured those friendships to this day, emailing, and getting together for reunions.



In addition to being an accomplished musician and vocalist, Bob also owned a commercial fishing boat, worked at Port Townsend Paper, and co-owned an antique/secondhand store in Hadlock.



Bob loved all of his life experiences and eagerly looked forward to every new adventure, in spite of suffering a major stroke, in 2002, during throat cancer treatment.



Bob worked diligently on his recovery, relearning to communicate, walking two miles a day, joining a bowling league, and playing music regularly. Although life was different after the stroke, it was just as exciting and filled with joy.



He and Jeanie Gatlin met at a dance, in Port Angeles, in 1962, and married in 1969 after what they described as a long distance romance.



Always making new friends, they lived in Bellingham, Port Angeles, and Port Ludlow, primarily following Jeanie's career, and finally settled in Sequim in 1986. Fortunately they moved into a community with so many wonderful neighbors, they never felt the need to move on.



However, they did travel the world and enjoyed many cruises with family and friends, always making new friends along the way. One of the highlights of these travels was their visit to Cuba to hear the music and see the vintage cars. Bob also enjoyed the many tours in their vintage cars all over the northwest United States, and the friendships they made in the Sequim Valley Car Club.



Bob passed away at the age of 77 after a year long determined effort to recover from complicated surgery. Throughout this difficult time he remained his sweet, uncomplaining self and is now on his last great adventure.



Bob lived a life filled with love and cherished every day shared with family and friends.



We would like to thank Olympic Medical Home Health and Risa Denenberg, ARNP, for their encouragement and care, and everyone at Virginia Mason Hospital Compassionate Care Center.



Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanie; sister-in-law, Donna Blaurock and her children, Patty (John) Moody, Bill (Karyn) Blaurock, David (Arloa) Blaurock and Loreen (Dave) Kniep; Bob's sister, Evelyn (Jack) Coyne, and their children, Mike Coyne, Joan (Bruce) McDonald, and Lisa (Fred) Wheeler. Bob is also survived by Jeanie's brother, Don (Janet) Gatlin, and their children, Daniel (Marci) Gatlin, and Dionne Borden.



