Forty-year Sequim resident Bob Cummings passed away peacefully on October 5th at the age of 84.



Bob was born April 3, 1935 to Joseph Cummings, Jr. and Doris Orah Frost in Livingston, Montana. He married Marolyn Marston and together they had 6 children. They later divorced and Bob married Jean Meyer on April 7, 1979, in Richland, Washington.



Bob graduated from Great Falls High School and Montana State University, he served as a captain in the Air Force. Bob was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, friend, commercial fisherman, pilot, journeyman carpenter, financial advisor and a very active community volunteer. He was a man of many talents and interest. Bob belonged to the Experimental Aircraft Assoc., Olympic Peninsula Outriders and Sons of Hiram Motorcycle clubs, Pacific Northwest Wood Artisans Club, Sequim American Legion, as well as a Mason with the Sequim Masonic Temple. Bob was a board member of the Sequim Museum and Arts, a charter member of the Sequim Elks and of the Sunrise Rotary. He was the Sequim Chamber of Commerce President and a member of the Episcopal Church. He was also a very active Republican and was elected to represent the Port Williams district, in local elections.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Jean Cummings of Sequim and her children, Sandra (Dan) Bradford of West Richland, WA; Donna (Todd) Nichols of Gig Harbor, WA,. his Sons, Michael (Jean) of Leavenworth, WA; Thomas (Emilie) of Wassenaar, The Netherlands; Daniel (Beth) of Oakland, CA; and his Daughters; Cynthia Cummings of Kilkenny, Ireland; Susan (Kerry) James of Tacoma, WA; Sisters, Sherrie (Robert) Raber of Sequim, Doris Lane of Tulare, CA; Fernn Cummings of Rochester, NY; and 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents and son James R. Cummings.



The family wishes to thank the volunteers from Hospice and the Highland Court Memory Care staff for their loving care of Bob during his long illness.



