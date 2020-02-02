Robert "Bobby" G. Williams, 64, passed away after a long battle with Huntington's disease, in Tacoma, on December 21, 2019.
Bobby was born in Port Angeles to Melba M. (Shepard) and Robert L. Williams on March 31, 1955.
He graduated from Port Angeles High School and was a great salesman.
Bobby love to fish and was a fun loving, good person.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Melba M. Williams.
Bobby is survived by his father, Robert L. Williams; sister, Brenda (Gene) Zierler; brother, Billy L. (Rose) Williams; nieces and nephews, Kimberly and Anthony Hayes, Michael Williams and Mila Williams.
At Bobby's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to www.huntingtonsdiseasefoundation.org
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020