Former Port Angeles resident Robert Lee Ross died in Spanaway, from complications of strokes and Covid-19. He died peacefully in his sleep. He was 93 years old.

Mr. Ross was born to Edward and Lila Ross in Bozeman, Montana. Bob grew up in Bozeman, where in his late teens, he worked as a ranch hand.

Bob married Shirley Darlene Schulte on July 8, 1954, in Port Angeles.

In Port Angeles, Bob first worked at Kiewit doing road construction with his dad. They worked on the roadway around Lake Crescent. Later, he got a job as a jitney driver then a paper checker for Crown Zellerbach in Port Angeles. He worked there for 38 years and retired. Bob and Shirley then relocated to Spanaway.

Mr. Ross was a devoted husband, dad, and granddad. Family meant everything to him. One unique thing about Bob was he enjoyed reading history for his entire life and always had a book in his hands. He also liked to tend to his beautiful gardens, in which he took great pride. Bob's sons also got him interested in Nintendo games and he was quite good at them.

Another characteristic about Bob was his keen mind and his ability to tell his family about his interesting life stories. Many stories which his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren thoroughly enjoyed.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; and son, Robert Raymond Ross

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Michael Richard and Candi Schulte of Graham; daughter, Tamara Lee Myers of Snohomish; daughter and son-in-law, Jackie Bobette and Teddi Vickers of Vancouver; six grandchildren, Daniel and Lindsey, Richard and Rachel, Ashley and Evan; and ten great-grandchildren, Dylan, Liam, Jack, Nyla, Nova, Owen, Annabelle, Maya, Rosie and also one baby, on the way, due in September.

Private graveside services will be held August 31 at Mount Angeles Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store