Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church 110 E. 7th Street Port Angeles , WA

Robert (Bob) was born to Alfred and Rosella Wasilewski in Chicago, Illinois. He attended high school in Chicago at St. Hyacinth's and graduated from DePaul Academy in 1960. Robert served in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964 as a weather observer.



Bob's 27 year career in law enforcement began in 1967 when he graduated first in his class from the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy. As a sheriff deputy in Cook County, Illinois, Bob held various jobs in patrol, communications, prisoner transport, fugitive section, and extraditions. Bob was an assistant instructor in firearms, physical fitness and self-defense at the police academy. He also served as an investigator for the State Attorney's Office.



He met his wife, Hayes Wasilewski, in 1974, while on an extradition trip from Chicago to Tallahassee, Florida where Hayes was attending Florida State University. She was studying for her master's degree in Music Therapy. They were married in 1975 and, in 2001, moved to Port Angeles to be near their daughter Heather Stephens.



Bob and Hayes were overjoyed with the birth of their only grandchild, Skylar Stephens, in 2011. Skylar affectionately called her grandfather "Pappy." Pappy's heart officially grew three sizes on that day, Skylar was the light of his life and they had a special bond.



Bob and Hayes were avid bird watchers and loved to travel to various states and countries together to add new birds to their life lists. Bob also enjoyed collecting coins and he participated in the Port Angeles Coin Club meetings.



He also loved collecting classic cars, particularly Mustangs and Dodge Chargers.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his beloved wife Hayes; daughter, Heather; and granddaughter, Skylar. He is also survived by siblings, Richard (Paula) Wasilewski, Susie (Skip) Head and Diane ( Terry) Pearson.



A Celebration of Life is being planned for July 11, 2020, 1:00 PM, at the First United Methodist Church in Port Angeles.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the First United Methodist Church at 110 E. 7th Street, Port Angeles.

