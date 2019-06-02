Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM St. Luke's Episcopal Church 525 N. 5th Avenue Sequim , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On the morning of May 16, 2019, Sam Carlson, of Sequim, enjoyed his favorite breakfast and some conversation, then waved goodbye to his wife, Beverly, and quietly passed away.



Sam was the youngest of eight children born to Verna Blanche (Adams) and George Arthur Carlson on their farm outside Quitman, Mississippi. When he was a year old, the Carlsons moved their large family to a hotel they owned in town. Sam attended public schools in Quitman.



He had completed his first three years of undergraduate studies, at Mississippi State, when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII. After the war, he returned to Mississippi and was one of only three people to graduate in the engineering class of 1946.



He earned his Masters Degree from MIT (1949) and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from



Sam married Dorothy Sue (Shaifer) Carlson, September 2, 1947, in Jackson, Mississippi, and they enjoyed 53 happy years together until she passed February 1, 2001. Dot and Sam raised their three children, Dr. Karen (Roger) Des Prez, Tom (Jane) Carlson, and Beverly (Henry) Vellandi, in La Habra Heights, California, among orange and avocado groves and a vast menagerie of pets.



Sam enjoyed tending his vegetable garden and many fruit trees for 30 years, until he and Dot moved, to Sequim, in 1991.



Sam is survived by his children and by his six grandchildren, Dr. Katie (Joe) Wick, Sam Des Prez, Bibi Vellandi, Peter Vellandi, Hanna Van Tatenhove and Pieter Van Tatenhove.



Sam was lucky to find a wonderful second companion in Beverly (Longman Stretch) Carlson, and they were married for 16 years. She and her sons, Bob, Jim, and Bill and her grandchildren also survive Sam.



Throughout his life, Sam was an avid outdoorsman. He was an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Troop leader and loved hiking, camping, inland and ocean fishing.



In Sequim, he owned a 25-foot Bayliner "Dottie Sue" and enjoyed crabbing off the Olympic Peninsula with family and friends. He skied in California, Utah and Colorado until he was 73 years of age.



Sam and Dot, and later Sam and Bev, were also global travelers with trips to the seven continents documented with beautiful photographs. Sam was still traveling at 93 when his health demanded he stop.



The Carlsons were season ticket holders to the Port Angeles Symphony and frequently enjoyed Seattle Opera Company performances. We children were enriched by music of all types from an early age.



Sam Carlson was wise, kind, and a true Southern Gentleman. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed for his intelligence, laughter and his great, big bear hugs.



Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 525 N. 5th Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382. The church service with reception following will start at 10:00 A.M. on June 20, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Port Angeles Symphony, PO Box 2148, Port Angeles WA 98362 or online at



Or: A charity of your choosing. On the morning of May 16, 2019, Sam Carlson, of Sequim, enjoyed his favorite breakfast and some conversation, then waved goodbye to his wife, Beverly, and quietly passed away.Sam was the youngest of eight children born to Verna Blanche (Adams) and George Arthur Carlson on their farm outside Quitman, Mississippi. When he was a year old, the Carlsons moved their large family to a hotel they owned in town. Sam attended public schools in Quitman.He had completed his first three years of undergraduate studies, at Mississippi State, when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII. After the war, he returned to Mississippi and was one of only three people to graduate in the engineering class of 1946.He earned his Masters Degree from MIT (1949) and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University (1952). Sam then moved rapidly into an executive career and was president of various divisions at North American Aviation, Autonetics, Ford Aeronutronic and Rockwell Microelectronics. Sam was an owner of Kaiser Aerospace & Electronics and was president of two divisions, Kaiser Electroprecision and Rollmet, until his retirement.Sam married Dorothy Sue (Shaifer) Carlson, September 2, 1947, in Jackson, Mississippi, and they enjoyed 53 happy years together until she passed February 1, 2001. Dot and Sam raised their three children, Dr. Karen (Roger) Des Prez, Tom (Jane) Carlson, and Beverly (Henry) Vellandi, in La Habra Heights, California, among orange and avocado groves and a vast menagerie of pets.Sam enjoyed tending his vegetable garden and many fruit trees for 30 years, until he and Dot moved, to Sequim, in 1991.Sam is survived by his children and by his six grandchildren, Dr. Katie (Joe) Wick, Sam Des Prez, Bibi Vellandi, Peter Vellandi, Hanna Van Tatenhove and Pieter Van Tatenhove.Sam was lucky to find a wonderful second companion in Beverly (Longman Stretch) Carlson, and they were married for 16 years. She and her sons, Bob, Jim, and Bill and her grandchildren also survive Sam.Throughout his life, Sam was an avid outdoorsman. He was an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Troop leader and loved hiking, camping, inland and ocean fishing.In Sequim, he owned a 25-foot Bayliner "Dottie Sue" and enjoyed crabbing off the Olympic Peninsula with family and friends. He skied in California, Utah and Colorado until he was 73 years of age.Sam and Dot, and later Sam and Bev, were also global travelers with trips to the seven continents documented with beautiful photographs. Sam was still traveling at 93 when his health demanded he stop.The Carlsons were season ticket holders to the Port Angeles Symphony and frequently enjoyed Seattle Opera Company performances. We children were enriched by music of all types from an early age.Sam Carlson was wise, kind, and a true Southern Gentleman. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed for his intelligence, laughter and his great, big bear hugs.Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 525 N. 5th Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382. The church service with reception following will start at 10:00 A.M. on June 20, 2019.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Port Angeles Symphony, PO Box 2148, Port Angeles WA 98362 or online at http://portangelessymphony.org Or: A charity of your choosing. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purdue University Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close