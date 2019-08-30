Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wayne Schramek. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Wayne Schramek passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019, in Port Townsend, surrounded by family.



On October 12, 1932, Bob was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Frank James and Clara Schramek.



Bob was a creative child, with a natural talent of drawing, sculpting, carving and painting. In Minnesota, outdoor sports rule. He learned to ski, ice skate, snow shoe and ski jump in the local city parks. The family was full of dedicated sport hunters so Bob learned to duck hunt early. Later, the hunting expanded to deer in Northern Minnesota. However, fishing was his passion. He learned to tie his own flies, build his own canoe and paint many pictures of nature.



Bob carried this love of nature his whole life. Bob graduated from the



Bob came to the Olympic National Forest, in 1954, and was stationed Quilcene. At that time, Bob met and married Dorothy Preston, in Quilcene, in 1955. They experienced 64 years of marriage.



With his career as a forester, the family moved from Quilcene to Eastern Oregon, to Elllensburg, to the McKenzie River, Oregon, to southwestern Virginia, and then Colorado and California. Bob retired in 1986 and moved to Eugene, Oregon, and then to Port Townsend in 1990.



Robert was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He belonged to the Society of American Foresters and was active in the Puget Sound SAF.



Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy; three daughters; five grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.



