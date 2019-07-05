Port Angeles resident Robert DiVincenzo, passed away of natural causes, on June 2, 2019.
He was born on October 12, 1956, to Vincent and Arlene Wheeler DiVincenzo, in North Hollywood, California.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene Wheeler DiVincenzo.
He is survived by his wife of almost 21 years, Carmen; daughters, Mellissa and Michelle DiVincenzo, both of Gainesville, Florida; sons, Anthony DiVincenzo, Brian (Aubrianna) Svec and Darryl (Joleen) Svec; father, Vincent DiVincenzo; parents-in-law, John and Elaine Richardson; brothers, Glenn (Sallie) DiVincenzo and Marc DiVincenzo; and grandchildren, Marlei Anne Svec and Isabella Rose.
A Celebration of Life will be July 27, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Lower Elwha Gym. There will be a potluck.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 5, 2019