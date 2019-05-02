Robert William Shape, Jr. was born July 4, 1926, in Glendale, Ohio, the son of Robert William and Edna Chloe (Robb) Shape. He went by his middle name and the nickname Bill all his life. On July 14, 1947, he married Merrilyn Elaine Kockentiet, born February 8, 1927, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Aaron Henry and Ada Mae (Stephan) Kockentiet.
Bill served in the United States Navy in World War II as a Navy Medic and attained the rank of PhM 3/C. After the war, Bill attended college under the GI Bill and Corporate reimbursement. He earned two undergraduate degrees, an ASC in Management and a BSC in Marketing from Chase College, Cincinnati, where he was a member of the Sigma Kappa Phi fraternity. He earned two Master's degrees; an MBA in Economics and a MED in Counseling from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 1951, in Cincinnati, Bill joined General Electric Company and served his career in the Aircraft Engine operations, in development and manufacturing of jet engines. He was transferred to Lynn, Massachusetts, and San Antonio, Texas, followed by transfers to Ontario, California, and Seattle. He retired in 1987, but was called back, in early 1988, as an independent contracted consultant with assignments in Seattle and the GE Flight Test Center, in 1993. He completed his contract, in 1991, and moved to Sequim. His career with General Electric covered 40 years; 36 as an employee and 4 years as a consultant.
After retirement, Bill was a volunteer business consultant under the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) program of the US Small Business Administration, in Seattle and Port Angeles. Bill and Merrilyn traveled a great deal. They have visited all 50 states and 33 foreign countries.
Bill is survived by his wonderful wife of 71 years, Merrilyn; daughter, Patricia (Jeff) McCurdy of Hamilton, Ohio; son, Robert W. (Nancy) Shape III of Houston, Texas; grandson, Kyle A. McCurdy of Dry Ridge, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 925 or 382 W. Cedar Street, Sequim, WA 98382.
Funeral services were held at Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel in Sequim. Graveside services followed at Dungeness Cemetery in Sequim, on April 25, 2019. Funeral arrangements under direction of Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, Sequim.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2019