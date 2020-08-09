1/1
Roberta Jean "Bobbi Jean" (Coryell) Khile
1945 - 2020
Roberta Jean Khile, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Jefferson County Hospital July 28, 2020. After 10 years of fighting, Bobbi finally succumbed to cancer.

Bobbi was born on January 25, 1945, to Robert B. Coryell and Bettie Alward Coryell. She was immediately nicknamed Bobbi Jean. Soon after, her parents divorced. Her mother married Robert R. Duncan in 1947. Her brother, James Duncan, was born in June 1955 and her sister, Chris Lykins, was born in July 1956.

In March 1961, Bobbi married Ron H. Khile. In October 1961, their son, Ron E., was born, followed by Don D., born in July 1963. Their daughter, Deanna J., came in September 1965. Unfortunately, in 1972 after 11 years of marriage, Ron and Bobbi divorced. She received her GED that same year, and went to work for the State of Washington.

In 1974 she remarried, and in 1975 she moved to Selah, Washington. She was a stay at home mom until the kids all graduated from high school. In 1985 she divorced. She enrolled in Yakima Valley Community College in 1986 to get a degree in Alcohol and Drug studies and became a counselor.

In 1989 she and Ron reunited and they remarried in 1991, settling in Port Townsend. Ron had also remarried after their divorce and he helped raise 3 step-sons (Dan, Scott and Terry) who are members of their extended family.

Bobbi enjoyed checking items off her bucket list which included seeing all the Hawaiian Islands, swimming with dolphins, horseback riding on the beach, touring the islands via helicopter, sunset cruises, catamaran snorkeling trips, eating fine food and drinking fancy umbrella drinks. She also was able to see the Grand Canyon, visit Sedona and Las Vegas, and ride in a hot air balloon. Bobbi had a love for her flowers, gardening, cooking, and canning.

Bobbi is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Ronnie (Lori), Donnie (Sheryl), Deanna (Steve), Dan (Katherine), Scott (Jorge) and Terry (Amy); grandchildren, Kory (Sarah), Carsten (Nina), Keaton, Austin (Alycia), Keegan and Kirsha.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To see more pictures of Bobbi's life, go to https://www.kosecfh.com/obituaries/Roberta-Jean-Khile?obId=17704357#/obituaryInfo

To those I love and those who loved and cared for me. When gone, be thankful for our years together. Thank you for the love you each have shown, but now it's time I traveled on alone.

So grieve a while for me, if grieve you must, then let your grief be comforted by trust. It's only for a time that we must part.

So bless the memories within your heart. I won't be far away, for life goes on. So, if you need me, call me, call and I will come.

Though you can't see me or touch me, I will be near, and if you listen with your heart, you will hear all my love around you soft and clear.

And then, when you must come this way alone, I will greet you with a smile, and say, "welcome home!" - Anonymous

Bobbi would like to thank the Jefferson Oncology Department: Dr. Ann Murphy, Rebecca Kimball, as well as Carolyn Woods, Rick Fourmont and Kalie Fountain.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
