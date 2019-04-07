Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Jeanne Koch. View Sign

Roberta Jeanne Koch, 87, passed on from life on March 26, 2019, in Port Angeles, surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born in Germantown, Pennsylvania, on August 24, 1931, to Gerda H. Foster and Robert E. Stowe. She married her soul mate, Leon M. Koch, Jr., who preceded her in death. They were married on February 4, 1951, in California. She is survived by her 3 adult children, Diane Racine, Crystal (Susan) Koch and Glen Koch and their spouses as well as three grandchildren, Aaron Racine, Michael and Andrew Callahan and two great-granddaughters, the littlest jewels of her life, Ima and Ayumi Racine as well as extended family.



She started in foster care then lived with extended family, in New Jersey and Florida, then moved to California with mother and step-father. After marriage, the family moved from Santa Monica area to Woodland Hills then Topanga then on to the Sierra Nevada Mountains. When her husband decided to pursue advanced education, they relocated to Northern California then to Arizona and settled in Oregon but after retirement followed their adult children to Washington finally settling in Port Townsend, Washington, in 1997. She ultimately moved in with her daughter in Port Angeles, in 2016.



She had a life of service to others which included volunteering as well as to her family. She helped put her children and then husband through school before returning herself graduating with her Master's in Social Work, focusing on abused children, retiring in 1994. She found companionship at the Quimper Unitarian Church after her husband's death, in 2007, and was a member until moving to Port Angeles.



She loved the outdoors with a passion for gardening, hiking, camping and canoeing. She instilled this love in her children as well as respect for our planet, the world's animals, its people and its inherent diversity. She saw beauty in a sunset, a clear blue sky with wispy clouds and the brilliant sunset. She had a knack for finding faces in everything she looked at. Tiny hummingbirds and butterflies brought her boundless pleasure as did the owls which she collected. She was an artist who experimented with oils, water colors, pencils as well as sculpting and writing as she sought to unlock her creativity but never quite giving herself full credit for the beauty she created. She played piano, producing lovely music, and loved reading, listening to classical music and opera.



Although she didn't view her modeling nor the winning of the Miss Los Angeles contest, in 1950, and first runner up to Miss California as an important accomplishment, she did get much of her self-worth through her beauty in her early years. Perhaps because of this she was especially proud of her later academic and professional success.



Her last days were filled with grace as were her living ones. She still had her smile until the end. She will be greatly missed. The family thanks the caring staff at Highland Court who helped ease her suffering the last two weeks.



Donations can be made to Hospice of Clallam County, The Alzheimer's Organization, the Arts & Minds Memory Wellness Program run through Olycap or a tree planted in her name. Roberta Jeanne Koch, 87, passed on from life on March 26, 2019, in Port Angeles, surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born in Germantown, Pennsylvania, on August 24, 1931, to Gerda H. Foster and Robert E. Stowe. She married her soul mate, Leon M. Koch, Jr., who preceded her in death. They were married on February 4, 1951, in California. She is survived by her 3 adult children, Diane Racine, Crystal (Susan) Koch and Glen Koch and their spouses as well as three grandchildren, Aaron Racine, Michael and Andrew Callahan and two great-granddaughters, the littlest jewels of her life, Ima and Ayumi Racine as well as extended family.She started in foster care then lived with extended family, in New Jersey and Florida, then moved to California with mother and step-father. After marriage, the family moved from Santa Monica area to Woodland Hills then Topanga then on to the Sierra Nevada Mountains. When her husband decided to pursue advanced education, they relocated to Northern California then to Arizona and settled in Oregon but after retirement followed their adult children to Washington finally settling in Port Townsend, Washington, in 1997. She ultimately moved in with her daughter in Port Angeles, in 2016.She had a life of service to others which included volunteering as well as to her family. She helped put her children and then husband through school before returning herself graduating with her Master's in Social Work, focusing on abused children, retiring in 1994. She found companionship at the Quimper Unitarian Church after her husband's death, in 2007, and was a member until moving to Port Angeles.She loved the outdoors with a passion for gardening, hiking, camping and canoeing. She instilled this love in her children as well as respect for our planet, the world's animals, its people and its inherent diversity. She saw beauty in a sunset, a clear blue sky with wispy clouds and the brilliant sunset. She had a knack for finding faces in everything she looked at. Tiny hummingbirds and butterflies brought her boundless pleasure as did the owls which she collected. She was an artist who experimented with oils, water colors, pencils as well as sculpting and writing as she sought to unlock her creativity but never quite giving herself full credit for the beauty she created. She played piano, producing lovely music, and loved reading, listening to classical music and opera.Although she didn't view her modeling nor the winning of the Miss Los Angeles contest, in 1950, and first runner up to Miss California as an important accomplishment, she did get much of her self-worth through her beauty in her early years. Perhaps because of this she was especially proud of her later academic and professional success.Her last days were filled with grace as were her living ones. She still had her smile until the end. She will be greatly missed. The family thanks the caring staff at Highland Court who helped ease her suffering the last two weeks.Donations can be made to Hospice of Clallam County, The Alzheimer's Organization, the Arts & Minds Memory Wellness Program run through Olycap or a tree planted in her name. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close