1/
Roberta Vivian Black
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Vivian Black passed away of natural causes in Seattle on September 30, 2020. She was born in La Push Washington on August 19, 1950 to Robert Ward and Evelyn Jackson.

Roberta graduated from high school and attended Peninsula College for a time. She held several jobs locally such as doing payroll for the Quileute Tribe and as a bank teller for the Forks State Bank.

She married Arnold W. Black Sr. in 1968.

She returned to the Olympic Peninsula as an adult to be close to her dad who she loved.

Roberta loved her family and was a member of the Cone Club. She enjoyed basket weaving and cooking for her children. She was also a member of the Shaker Church in La Push.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ward and Evelyn Ward and sisters, Ann and Winifred.

She is survived by her husband, Arnold W. Black Sr., daughters Dawn R. Stillwell (David), Jessica Black, Carla Black Carolyn Black, Angela Black, Sarah Lawrence, Marion Jackson and Jamie Kay Williams.

She is survived by her sons, Arnold Black Jr. (Trena) Vernon Black, Archie G. Black, Sean R. Black (Alexandra) Joe Payne and Thomas Penn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
Indian Shaker Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved