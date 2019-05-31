Robin T. Cason, a kind and gentle soul, passed away May 17, 2019, after battling a lifelong illness.
Robin, a son, brother, uncle, father and friend was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on December 9, 1959, to Elmer Cason and Sumika Takatori.
Robin attended Sequim High School, class 1977, followed by a brief stint in the US Marine Corps.
He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Cason; sister, Theresa Cason; nephew, Matthew Cason; and mother, Sumika Wicklander.
He leaves behind his daughter, Theresa Johnson; brother, Butch (Deb) Cason; sister, Diana (John) McCreery; step-sisters, Carol (Rod) Fors; Eva Hennings, Gladys (Jerry) Harper; and their respective families and many more who loved him.
A small family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in his name, to Seattle Union Gospel Mission.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 31 to June 1, 2019