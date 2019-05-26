Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robin was born in Richland, to Paul and Melly Wright. She was the third of five children. Paul's career took the family to Southern California where the kids grew up.



Robin loved music. As a teen she liked the Carpenters and Peter, Paul, and Mary. The Wright children all played musical instruments. Robin played the flute, the piccolo, the bassoon, and was in the marching band. Later she played in the bell choir at Hope Methodist church, in Escondido, and First Presbyterian Church of Port Angeles. Her favorite genre of music was Christian praise.



She graduated from Poway High School, in 1972. Later she worked at Sharp Rees Stealy medical clinic, in Rancho Bernardo, as a medical assistant for 28 years.



Robin never married but loved children. She adored her nieces and nephews. She visited as often as she could and made them special gifts. She always crocheted baby blankets for every new baby in the family. She also attended the children in the nursery at Hope Methodist Church for 17 years.



She loved cats, plants, and the mountains of Port Angeles. She had a green thumb and always had tons of plants indoors and out.



She retired to Port Angeles, in 2011, after being diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer. She was given six months to live and moved closer to family. This was a battle she won. She lived 8 more years and did not succumb to cancer.



She loved her family and her church families.



Robin will be remembered for her sweet smile and kind heart. She will be missed.



She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Wright of Medford, Oregon; and her niece, Bevil Dennis, of Port Angeles.



She is survived by her mother, Melly Wright, of Medford, Oregon; her brother, John (Christy) Wright, of Port Angeles; her brother, Mark (Edwina) Wright, of Blue Ridge, Virginia; sister, Becky (Dennis) Connelly, of Weatherford, Texas; and sister, Jenny (Mike) Tornatore of Missoula, Montana. She had many nieces and nephews.



Memorial service to be held at First Presbyterian Church at 3:00 PM, Sunday May 26th.

