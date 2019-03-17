Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Alexander Brown. View Sign

Roger Alexander Brown, world's best husband and father, loved his '66 GTO muscle car, was a foodie, humorist and comfortable dresser, died on Friday, February 15, 2019.



He married the woman of his dreams, Linda Gene, in April, 1993, and she was the love of his life. They traveled to Great Britain, and New York, often. Working together, they accomplished their vision of building their retirement dream house in Port Angeles. They enjoyed gardening, going to garage sales, and having their daily "happy hour" when he and Linda used to make all important life decisions. Family, friends and his puppies, Max and Hagrid were all important to Roger.



He had a life-long love affair with lasagna, cheesecake, Rueben sandwiches, pizza, Dick's Drive-In and Linda's mashed potatoes. His homemade spaghetti sauce with meatballs would impress any food critic. Roger loved going to the supermarket and cooked all his dishes with love and it was evident to anyone that shared a meal with Roger and Linda at their home.



Roger was a computer and electronics expert, a US Navy veteran, worked for Unisys on large Mainframes and taught electronics at Green River Community College. He excelled at trivia and knew the answer to almost any question (and on Jeopardy knew the question to every answer) and could name the artist, song, year, album and record label to almost every classic song from the 50's-60's. He enjoyed the New York Times crossword puzzle and reading Mike Mailway. His memory was impeccable; almost photographic.



He had a witty sense of humor and a clever banter. He took great joy in his later years alerting online news journalists and the Peninsula Daily News of their grammar and spelling errors in articles. He was quick with a sly joke or one liner and would have you in boisterous laughter when you were around him.



Roger took his fashion cues from no one. His signature look was a plain pocked t-shirt from LL Bean and a pair of cotton shorts, athletic socks to mid-calf and tennis shoes. It didn't matter the weather, that's what he wore.



He was a collector of antique telephones, vintage gas station memorabilia, military flashlights, autograph baseballs and muscle car models. He enjoyed repairing the telephones and flashlights to working order. He knew the secret life of all things mechanical and electronic; he was brilliant.



In addition to his wife, Linda, and beloved Pyrenees, Hagrid and Maxime, Roger Brown is survived by his three children, Heather (Chuck) McGee of Bothell, Alex Brown of Everett, and Kathryn Brown of Seattle; step-daughters, Cymbre O'Donnell of Gig Harbor, and Mary Asmussen (Kelly) Krause of Spirit Lake, Idaho; grandchildren, Elora O'Donnell-Pinto, Treyton Ramos, Martin Brown and Nathan Brown, Beverly Branon and Jeremy Branon; sisters, Arlene (Frank) Brown and Joyce Brown.



