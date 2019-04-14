Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Lyle Schneider. View Sign

Roger L. Schneider, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home in Port Angeles.



He was born July 22, 1940, in northern Iowa, to Paul and Florence Schneider. He began his life on an Iowa farm where he formed an early connection with the land and nature. He attended Mallard High School and then Iowa State University where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He later acquired a Master's in Management from



Roger always considered himself an engineer foremost. He was enthusiastic about working with technology and spent much of his career working with computers. This included working with early mainframes in the Steel Mills, in the 1960's, and managing the production of microprocessors for super computers in the 1980's.



Roger loved nature and made exploring the outdoors a top priority wherever he lived. Whether it was canoeing in the Minnesota boundary waters or hiking to the top of Pike's Peak in Colorado on his 50th birthday, Roger fully immersed himself in the natural beauty around him. He was especially fond of the last home he shared with his wife, Kathy, in the majestic Pacific Northwest.



He always liked to fix things and lend a helping hand whenever he could. He was a true craftsman starting with his early days in Iowa: even helping to build the family home there as a youngster. He loved tinkering and making improvements to his home in Port Angeles well into his late 70's.



Roger was a devoted friend, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Schneider; daughter, Debbie Schneider (Ron Eric Noren); son, Gregory Schneider (Leslie Pitt Schneider); granddaughter, Lara Noren; brothers, Dennis Schneider, Bruce Schneider, Tony Schneider; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Gerald Schneider.



